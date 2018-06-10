 

DA wants Scopa probe into alleged Mkhize kickback

2018-06-10 20:28

Jan Bornman

Zweli Mkhize (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Zweli Mkhize (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The DA wants the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to probe allegations that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize received a R4.5m 'kickback' in return for facilitating a R210m loan.

The DA’s shadow minister of finance David Maynier was responding to an article in the Sunday Times alleging the former ANC treasurer general had facilitated the loan for Afric Oil from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

Maynier said it was just one of several questionable investments by the PIC.

"The fact is that hardly a day goes by without a new scandal surrounding questionable investments emerging at the Public Investment Corporation," he said.

"However, the finance committee has proved completely ineffective at probing the questionable investments made by the Public Investment Corporation."

Maynier said the committee was prohibited from cross examining senior executives and never received straight answers to straight questions put to the PIC.

"I will, therefore, as a last resort write to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Themba Godi, requesting him to schedule a hearing probing allegations surrounding irregular payments and questionable investments at the Public Investment Corporation," he said.

"The hearing should probe the allegation that the Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, received a R4.5m 'kickback' for facilitating a R210m loan from the Public Investment Corporation," Maynier said.

Further, Maynier said Scopa should also probe allegations of irregular payments made to Dr Dan Matjila, the CEO of the PIC, as well as questions investments and loans including to Ayo Technology Solutions Limited, Sagarmatha Technologies Limited, Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and VBS Mutual Bank.

Mkhize on Sunday categorically denied the Sunday Times report.

READ: Mkhize denies R4.5m PIC kickback allegations

He took exception to the story, labelling it "sensational" and an attempt to "tarnish" his name.

Read more on:    zweli mkhize

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Natasha Mazzone remains DA's second deputy federal council chair

2018-06-10 18:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 19:58 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 11:58 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 