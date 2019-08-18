DA welcomes court judgment ordering Life Esidimeni NGOs to pay back the money

The
Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a judgment made by the Gauteng High Court
in Pretoria ordering two non-governmental organisations (NGO) involved in the
Life Esidimeni tragedy to pay back R663 275 to the Gauteng Department of Health.
The said judgment was obtained by
the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday.
"The High Court in Pretoria
ordered the Anchor Centre and the Dorothy Evangeline Franks facility to pay
this money as they had continued to claim payment after the psychiatric
patients were removed from their care," Gauteng DA health spokesperson
Jack Bloom said in a statement on Sunday.
This comes after the state's
forensic investigation and litigation agency, in terms of the Special
Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act of 1996, had been tasked with
probing matters relating to unlawful and improper conduct on the part of 28 NGOs
tasked with the care of mental health patients, News24 reported.
This task was issued in 2017 by then-president
Jacob Zuma, to investigate the Life Esidimeni tragedy and whether NGOs were
paid "in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary
to applicable legislation".
The Health Ombudsman's Professor Malegapuru
Makgoba revealed in a report that numerous patients had died after being
transferred from Life Healthcare Esidimeni to various NGOs across Gauteng, due
to cost-cutting measures. The report also found that several human rights were
violated in the process, News24 earlier reported.
The SIU's work is not done, as
the agency is pursuing civil action against another nine NGOs who submitted
invoices for payments for non-existent patients, according to Bloom.
"I hope that criminal
charges will also be laid against the people at these NGOs who fraudulently
obtained these payments.
"It highlights the
administrative ineptitude of the department as they paid over money even though
they should have known that the patients had been transferred elsewhere,"
Bloom added.
Bloom
however expressed concern over the delay in charging those whose criminal
negligence led to 144 deaths of the mental health patients in their care.
"Why
is it taking so long for this to get to court? The lives that were lost are
surely more precious than stolen money," Bloom said.
"The DA is continuing to press Gauteng Premier David Makhura to use the law to
ensure that former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her top officials contribute
from their own pockets towards the more than R300m that has so far been paid in
compensation to Esidimeni victims," Bloom said.
