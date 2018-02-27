 

DA welcomes Makhura's admission that e-tolling has failed

2018-02-27 14:40

Amanda Khoza

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba in Boksburg. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura addresses the media during the province’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Indaba in Boksburg. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance has welcomed Gauteng Premier David Makhura's admission that e-tolling has failed and that he will be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to devise a more suitable funding model.

The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on roads and transport, Fred Nel, said the party had been at the forefront in the battle against e-tolling.

"The premier admitted that e-tolls place a burden on citizens of the province, which echoes the DA's long-sustained view of the system," said Nel.

READ: E-tolls have not worked – Makhura looks to Ramaphosa for new model

On Monday, during his State of the Province Address, Makhura admitted that e-tolls had not worked.

"It is loud and clear for all to see that e-tolls have not worked," he said.

"Accordingly, I will engage President Ramaphosa in order to find a new and more equitable funding model to support the continued expansion of Gauteng's road network and public transport system. Please send me!" he said, repeating Ramaphosa's mantra which he lifted from the late Hugh Masekela's song, Thuma Mina.

Death knell

Nel said that given the increase in the fuel levy, the increase in VAT, as well as the knock-on effect e-tolls had on consumers, the perpetuation of this system would be the death knell for the poor and middle class, who were the hardest hit by continued and sustained tax hikes.

"The Premier must ensure that the President scraps e-tolls once and for all, and not try to pass off another watered-down version of the e-toll system which he and President Ramaphosa foisted on Gauteng road users in 2015."

Nel said it was vital that an alternative funding mechanism for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project be found.

"If this situation is not addressed as a matter of urgency, gridlocked roads will severely impact the economy of the province."

Nel said that residents of Gauteng deserved a government that had their best interests at heart.

"A total change in government, come 2019, is what is needed to offer respite to those who have had to bear the brunt of ANC mismanagement and poor governance."

He said the party would keep Makhura accountable and ensure that he followed through with his promise to settle the e-tolling issue.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  e-tolls

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mokonyane lambasted for 'collapsing' water dept: Scopa decries reshuffling and calls for charges

2018-02-27 14:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, February 24 2018-02-24 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 