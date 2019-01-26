 

DA welcomes probe into Bosasa payment to Ramaphosa

2019-01-26 12:32

Alex Mitchley and Pelane Phakgadi

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has welcomed the Public Protector's probe into what he says is a R500 000 Bosasa bribe that President Cyril Ramaphosa received.

In a statement, Maimane says he welcomes the decision by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate whether Ramaphosa misled Parliament about the R500 000 he received from Bosasa CEO, Gavin Watson, towards his campaign to be elected ANC president.

"Adv Mkhwebane's decision is an important reminder to President Ramaphosa – and his pals in the ANC – that no one is above the law," Maimane said.

READ: Chaos at SONA again? Malema dares Ramaphosa to come clean about Bosasa - or else

"Last year November, the president performed a spectacular about-turn and was forced to admit to the nation that his campaign received dirty money from Bosasa."

"In light of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's explosive testimony before the Zondo Commission over the past days, it is now imperative that we find out whether the president misled Parliament and the nation."

Maimane added that the fact is that president received money from a company that has been "paying the ANC bribes to secure government tenders for almost two decades", Ramaphosa can no longer mislead the public into believing that "he did not know".

ALSO READ: Fact checked: DA claims over Bosasa/Ramaphosa contract denial misleading

News24 previously reported that Mkhwebane's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed that the Public Protector is currently investigating the allegations levelled against Ramaphosa.

"It is true that the Public Protector is investigating allegations that the president misled and lied to Parliament when he was responding to questions around the Bosasa money allegedly paid to his family," said Segalwe.

"The investigation follows a complaint from the DA's Mmusi Maimane. The complaint was lodged last November," said Segalwe.

Bosasa has received billions of rand in government contracts over the past decade and has been implicated in alleged corruption.

Its alleged dubious financial transactions are currently being laid bare before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where Agrizzi has testified that Bosasa spent millions in paying bribes to many high-ranking public officials.

READ MORE: LISTEN: Bosasa bosses Agrizzi and Watson talk about influencing Zuma

Agrizzi claimed top government officials, the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, and journalists, among others, benefited from corrupt operations.

Maimane also reiterated the DA's call for a full-scale independent inquiry - headed by a retired judge to be selected by the Chief Justice - to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, which now involves the president and his family.

"The Bosasa revelations have shattered the myth that corruption in the ANC was simply a feature of Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family," Maimane said on Saturday.

"A system of corruption that builds a wall between insiders and outsiders - the 'haves' and the 'have-nots' - is in the very DNA of the ANC."

Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to turn the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February into a question-and-answer session for the president, should the he not come clean about his dealings with Bosasa before then.

