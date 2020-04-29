DA wins court challenge against Gauteng govt over dissolution of Tshwane council

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled in the DA's favour in the party's challenge against an ANC provincial government decision to dissolve the Tshwane council.

Costs were also awarded in the DA's favour.

The party went to court in March to challenge the decision, arguing that Premier David Makhura and his exco had dissolved the council for political reasons.

The court found that the decision by Makhura and his exco was unlawful.



"Interference from one sphere of government into another sphere, as we have here, is seen as most intrusive and can only be resorted to in exceptional circumstances," the court found.



"The decision of the Gauteng executive council to dissolve the City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality taken on March 4 and communicated to applicants on March 10 is reviewed, declared invalid and set aside," the court ruled.

More to follow.