Dad allegedly kills his 3 children in Germiston, commits suicide

A 64-year-old father has shot and killed three of his family members before turning the gun on himself in Elspark, Germiston.

Police spokesperson Andre de Jager said it was alleged that the man shot and killed his two daughters aged 35 and 36 on Monday evening.

He apparently also shot and killed his 38-year-old son before committing suicide.

De Jager said the motive behind the killings was still unknown.

A murder case had been opened for investigation.

