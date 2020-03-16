 

Dad arrested for allegedly raping his daughters

2020-03-16 18:52

Alex Mitchley

Illustration.

Illustration. (David Prado)

A father has been arrested for raping his three daughters. 

Police arrested the 42-year-old man on Sunday in Diepkloof, Soweto, after it was alleged that he raped his three children - aged six, eight and 10 - on multiple occasions in 2019.

The father is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

The arrest followed a recommendation by social workers who had been counselling the three siblings.

“[The social workers] recommended that a case be opened after learning with shock from the little girls that their father allegedly sexually violated them on separate occasions during 2019,” police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said in a statement.

“The suspect allegedly violated the girls while he apparently also threatened them not to tell anyone, or else he would inflict harm on them.”

He is facing multiple rape charges.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  rape
