Dad arrested for allegedly raping his daughters

A father has been arrested for raping his three daughters.

Police arrested the 42-year-old man on Sunday in Diepkloof, Soweto, after it was alleged that he raped his three children - aged six, eight and 10 - on multiple occasions in 2019.

The father is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a recommendation by social workers who had been counselling the three siblings.

“[The social workers] recommended that a case be opened after learning with shock from the little girls that their father allegedly sexually violated them on separate occasions during 2019,” police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula said in a statement.

“The suspect allegedly violated the girls while he apparently also threatened them not to tell anyone, or else he would inflict harm on them.”

He is facing multiple rape charges.