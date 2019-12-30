Dad in court after allegedly confessing to murdering, burying his son

A
59-year-old Namibian man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on
Monday after he allegedly murdered his son and buried his body.
However, Isaac Mukuma's case was postponed
because an interpreter was not available to interpret the proceedings from the
Nyemba or Kwanangi dialects he speaks.
The man understands some
Afrikaans, but the court ruled that the matter be postponed so an interpreter
could be arranged.
He was arrested after he and his
son, Simion Mluyi, disappeared. They were last seen together on November 30.
Mukuma was eventually traced to
Van Rhynsdorp on the West Coast.
His son's remains were found in a
shallow grave near a canal in Soneike, Kuils River.
Son unable to speak
Police in Van Rhynsdorp
recognised Mukuma after photographs of him and Mluyi were circulated, police
spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said last week.
He was arrested and transported
to Cape Town where he confessed to killing his son, she said at the time.
It is understood that his son was
unable to speak at the time of his disappearance due to a disability.
Mukuma stood in the dock on
Monday, wearing a green hoodie and blue pants, occasionally rubbing a hand on
his short grey beard.
A large family entourage was at
the court, but did not want to speak to the media.
He will be back in court in
January.