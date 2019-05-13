 

Dad sues Lanseria Airport for R3.5m after son breaks arm in baggage conveyor

2019-05-13 11:38

Riaan Grobler

A father from Bromhof in Randburg is suing the companies in control of Lanseria International Airport and Comair after his 2-year-old son broke his arm when he stuck it into an open panel of the airport baggage-handling system. 

According to a statement by Cheri' Rudd, director at law firm Rudd Attorneys, Bryn Jupp is seeking R3.5m in damages for past medical expenses, future medical expenses, general damages for pain and suffering and loss of income. 

The alleged incident took place on February 9.

According to Rudd, the Jupps planned a trip to Cape Town on a Kulula flight and arrived at the airport at around 15:00 when they proceeded directly to the bag drop-off area.

While checking in their baggage, the Jupps were told that one of their bags exceeded the allowed weight requirement.

Jupp proceeded to repack some items from the overweight bag into another, while his wife attended to the couple's newborn baby daughter.

"It was during this time that the Jupps' ... son, Cole, proceeded past a Kulula employee and approached the outbound baggage-handling system," Rudd said. 

Arm broken in three places

"Ms Jupp followed ... Cole, but before she could catch up to him, Cole put his hand into an open/missing panel of the baggage handling system, resulting in his arm twisting in the conveyor.

"Ms Jupp, thereafter, frantically pulled Cole's arm out of the conveyor."

Rudd says Cole's arm was badly bruised and the Jupps suspected that his arm was broken.

Read: Dad takes on private school in court over son's exclusion from exams for unpaid fees

The family rushed Cole to the Sandton Mediclinic hospital, where they were told, following X-rays, that Cole's arm had been broken in three places.

The family then approached Rudd to seek damages. 

Rudd added that the action had already been defended by all parties concerned, and she was awaiting the defendants' pleas, which are expected to be delivered 20 days after entering an appearance to defend.

Nomasiko Sibanda, PR and communications manager at Lanseria International Airport, declined to comment, saying the matter was being handled by the courts.

lanseria airport  |  comair  |  johannesburg
