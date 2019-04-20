 

Dagga wedding cake and rusks?! Cops shut down shop on opening day

2019-04-20 22:12

Jenna Etheridge

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

A shop in Sedgefield that marketed itself as a nursery, health and coffee shop had barely opened its doors for the first time on Saturday when police shut it down after finding food items and other products with cannabis.

The shop on the Garden Route, whose name is known to News24, had advertised its opening day and address on its Facebook page, telling one person who commented that it would start posting items it offered with prices as soon as the shop opened.

It told its followers that people were welcome to join a Whatsapp broadcast list where it would be sending menus, specials and new products on a regular basis.

PICS: Dagga, magic mushrooms seized in Cape Town raid, two arrested

But it was not to be, according to Captain Malcolm Pojie, who said they got a tip-off and sent the Outeniqua K-9 (Dog Unit) to inspect the wares. 

"The merchandise included Cannabis oils, sweets, cookies/rusks, white widow, wedding cake, crossed with Gelato33, and Gorilla cookies, all of these containing Cannabis," Pojie said.

The products had an estimated street value of R80 000. Officers also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash.

A man, 31, was arrested on the spot and would appear in Knysna Magistrate's Court as soon as he had been charged with illegal dealing in drugs.

Pojie said that eradicating the illegal distribution of drugs remained a priority for police "despite recent changes to legislation that has legalised the private cultivation and consumption of Dagga."

crime
