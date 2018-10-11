 

Dali Mpofu on VBS: What, me worry?

2018-10-11 18:33
Dali Mpofu. (File, Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Dali Mpofu. (File, Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu on Thursday fobbed off attempts to get comment from him after revelations that the brother of the party's deputy president Floyd Shivambu received R16m in the VBS Mutual Bank debacle. The Daily Maverick has since reported that some of that money found its way into Shivambu's and the party's coffers.

Mpofu, whose clients as an advocate include controversial figures such as suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, refused to acknowledge to eNCA business reporter Dimakatso Thugwana that the party needs to consider the links between one of its senior leaders and the looting at VBS. 

Thugwana, who repeatedly came at Mpofu, opened her questioning of the EFF heavyweight by asking him whether the party had received any money from VBS. But Mpofu wasn't playing ball. 

"No, anyone who has any information to that effect must come to us. We will obviously investigate whatever any allegations that are made, but we can't respond to allegations made in the air.

"Unfortunately I cannot comment too much about the process of the report, because I actually participated there, I represented an unrelated client. Maybe, unlike other citizens, I know about the weaknesses of that process which I wouldn't like to share now.

"But, uhm, as far as the other concerns about somebody's brother and so on, we're not answerable for brothers and sisters. So we are, you know, not a burial society."

Also read: Floyd Shivambu scored R10m from VBS scheme - report

'There's no way the EFF received money from VBS'

Thugwana, however, wanted answers. She pushed Mpofu and asked about a report by the Daily Maverick that Shivambu and the EFF scored big, thanks to VBS. Mpofu laughed it off. 

"So I must respond to the Daily Maverick now? No, we don't respond to the Daily Maverick. The Daily Maverick or you or anyone else who has information, our offices are in Braamfontein in De Korte Street. You can bring that information there then we can look into it."

"But can Mpofu confidently say that the party did not receive any VBS money?" Thugwana asked.

"Yes, I can say that, because we have no information to the contrary. The sources of money for the EFF, it's membership-based as well as the stipend we receive from the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) and Parliament. Any other instance [in which] there are certain donations that we receive, those will be declared. For example, during election time we were approached by certain companies that are donating to all political parties. We are considering that. Previously we didn't take that kind of money. That's the money I can account for, that's the money I know. There's no way the EFF received money from VBS."

Also read: Floyd Shivambu's brother received R16m from VBS

"Where is Shivambu and has the EFF spoken to him about the matter? Will it investigate?" Thugwana pressed.  

"The whereabouts of my deputy president! He is probably in Parliament and that's where he should be, ja.

eff, floyd shivambu, julius malema
EFF leader Julius Malema flanked by other leaders from left: Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu and Gordrich Gardee. (File, Jabu Kumalo, Daily Sun)

EFF conference scheduled for next week

"Have I had a discussion with him about what? No, why must...I received R20 from my sister yesterday, the EFF has not had a discussion about it. Why must we have a discussion about what family does?"

"But surely," the feisty Thugwana protested, "the EFF must at least consider the report that he got R10m?"

"He received R10m from his brother? And the EFF must put this on its agenda? Floyd Shivambu received R10m from his brother, or 10c? Really," said a dismissive Mpofu.

He signed off by explaining why the alleged Shivambu millions have nothing to do with the EFF.

"OK, let me give you an example, I'm against rape. So – and we've taken a stance against rape – so if one of the brothers of a member of the EFF rapes someone what must we do? Must we call a meeting?"

The EFF has called a press conference for next week. On Wednesday evening it released a statement saying anyone found to have been involved in the VBS fraud must be prosecuted, but did not refer to Shivambu's link to the bank's looting. The National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks have since confirmed they are investigating the VBS collapse.

Read more on:    vbs  |  eff  |  dali mpofu  |  floyd shivambu

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The great VBS heist… by the numbers

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman uses child to steal cellphone from shopper's handbag
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sir Lowry's Pass 19:00 PM
Road name: N2

Plattekloof 18:52 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 