Damning Agrizzi testimony resumes at state capture inquiry

Damning testimony by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry is set to continue on Monday.

Agrizzi has spent the last seven days at the Zondo commission giving testimony about how Bosasa allegedly paid millions of rand in bribes to top government officials in exchange for contracts.

Among those who have been implicated by Agrizzi is Gavin Watson, the CEO of Bosasa, whom he implicated as playing the central role in the alleged corruption.

The commission's secretary Dr Khotso de Wee, former board chair of SAA Dudu Myeni, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane, and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti have also been implicated.

Agrizzi told the commission that Mokonyane was paid R50 000 a month for several years in exchange for political influence, while Mti allegedly received bribes from Bosasa to allow it to be awarded contracts. Agrizzi said Mti was paid R65 000 monthly.

On Thursday, which was day seven of his testimony, Agrizzi revealed how confidential National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) documents were leaked to Bosasa, particularly to Watson, by Mti. He said Mti allegedly got the documents from the NPA's Nomgcobo Jiba and Jackie Lepinka.

During the testimony, a recording of a meeting that took place on May 8, 2015, between Mti, Watson and Agrizzi was also played.

In the recording, Watson can be heard bragging about how he planned to speak to former president Jacob Zuma about the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) who would "protect" Jiba at a meeting scheduled between the men later that month. A month later, Shaun Abrahams was appointed as NDPP.

According to reports by Sunday papers, Sunday Times and City Press, Watson offered Agrizzi tens of millions in a "hush money deal" to prevent him from speaking out about the company's alleged corruption.

The reports reveal that Watson offered to pay Agrizzi R250 000 per month as a "consultancy" fee, and the establishment of a new company which would receive R10m per year for six years.

The reports also state that the offer to Agrizzi was made after [he] told certain journalists that he intended to expose Bosasa's alleged wrongdoing.

The proposed agreement would reportedly have involved Agrizzi retracting this undertaking.

