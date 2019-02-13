 

Dan Plato says first 100 days in office were 'service delivery in action'

2019-02-13 20:23

Kamva Somdyala

City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato assesses his first 100 days in office. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato assesses his first 100 days in office. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato themed his first 100 days in office "service delivery in action" – and after getting through that first phase, he said he was happy with the progress made.

To date, he has attended 50 community meetings and engagements and he isn't done yet.

"There has been a big focus on communities and delivering services to the most vulnerable," said Plato.

Two weeks ago, members of informal communities protested outside the Cape Town Civic Centre demanding that Plato address their concerns. Top concerns were water and sanitation. 

When he eventually addressed the protesters, he said he would go to each community to see and hear what their grievances were.

But now he says the agreement has changed.

"We have agreed with the leadership structures of each community that it is best that I meet a few of them first before I go to their communities so that I have a better understanding of their needs before I go in." 

Plato took over from Patricia de Lille at the end of October 2018 after she had a tumultuous few months with the DA.

When her term expired, she announced that she would leave as a member of the party as well.

Since then, she has formed her own political party, named GOOD, and announced that she would be the party's premier candidate for the Western Cape in this year's general elections in May.

On progress made since taking over from De Lille, Plato said he was proud of what the City had achieved.

Premier Helen Zille is to deliver her final State of the Province Address this Friday and Plato says it is important that he wishes her well.

"I have learned a lot from Zille. She has had good innings in politics and I don't think she will be retiring anytime soon. 

"I have learned a lot from her. She has acted as a political master for me in my career and who I am as a person."

Read more on:    da  |  dan plato  |  cape town  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Valhalla Primary sex assault case: More charges could be added to teacher's list

2019-02-13 20:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: ANC hails 'selfless leader' Rebecca Kotane as she celebrates 107 years
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 21:38 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 21:34 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw 59 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 