Dan Plato says first 100 days in office were 'service delivery in action'

City of Cape Town mayor Dan Plato themed his first 100 days in office "service delivery in action" – and after getting through that first phase, he said he was happy with the progress made.

To date, he has attended 50 community meetings and engagements and he isn't done yet.

"There has been a big focus on communities and delivering services to the most vulnerable," said Plato.

Two weeks ago, members of informal communities protested outside the Cape Town Civic Centre demanding that Plato address their concerns. Top concerns were water and sanitation.

When he eventually addressed the protesters, he said he would go to each community to see and hear what their grievances were.

But now he says the agreement has changed.

"We have agreed with the leadership structures of each community that it is best that I meet a few of them first before I go to their communities so that I have a better understanding of their needs before I go in."

Plato took over from Patricia de Lille at the end of October 2018 after she had a tumultuous few months with the DA.

When her term expired, she announced that she would leave as a member of the party as well.

Since then, she has formed her own political party, named GOOD, and announced that she would be the party's premier candidate for the Western Cape in this year's general elections in May.

On progress made since taking over from De Lille, Plato said he was proud of what the City had achieved.

Premier Helen Zille is to deliver her final State of the Province Address this Friday and Plato says it is important that he wishes her well.

"I have learned a lot from Zille. She has had good innings in politics and I don't think she will be retiring anytime soon.

"I have learned a lot from her. She has acted as a political master for me in my career and who I am as a person."