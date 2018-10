Residents in some parts of Eldorado Park in Johannesburg have spent their rainy Saturday in the dark as City Power technicians try to restore power.

This after a transformer substation in the area caught fire on Friday night impacting areas around Eldorado Park extension 7.

"From the preliminary information gathered by City Power, the Transformer Substation was invaded by homeless squatters who normally start fire to warm up," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

He said there was also a suspicion that the fire could have started due to attempted theft at the substation, but investigations were still underway to determine the likely cause of the blaze.

Mangena said the fire completely damaged the transformer substation and technicians were still hard at work on site.



"Our technicians are still on site fixing the substation. We are currently doing preparatory work to install a 500kVA Mini-SubStation," he said.

He added that they hoped for the work to be completed by the evening, although they are not sure because of the rainy weather.

"City Power apologises for the inconvenience caused and will keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available," Mangena said.

