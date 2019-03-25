 

DA's energy solution can work within a week – Natasha Mazzone

2019-03-25 17:01

Lizeka Tandwa

Natasha Mazzone. (Netwerk24)

Natasha Mazzone. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Independent power producers (IPP), privatisation and solar energy will help fix the country's energy problems, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday.

Maimane was speaking at a press conference in Bruma, Ekurhuleni, and was accompanied by one of the party's most vocal leaders on state-owned enterprises, Natasha Mazzone, who said the DA believed the party had energy solutions that "could work as quickly as next week".

"All we require is that the ANC put aside ideological differences with the DA. Sit down with us and look at the proposals that we have. These proposals are costed. They have been looked at by experts because we don't think it's commercially sensitive," Mazzone said.

The party also announced that it would march to the Union Buildings on Friday to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to reveal his plans on averting a national blackout.

READ: DA calls for South Africans to stand up against Ramaphosa and corruption

The DA believes government should partially privatise Eskom and allow for competition.

The solution also includes the unbundling of Eskom into two entities, supply and distribution.

"The distribution component ought to face competition. It ought to be allowed to say when municipalities are able to purchase electricity directly they can be able to do so. This is vital if we are going to avert this crisis," Maimane added.

The party has called for Parliament to reconvene to address the energy challenge, he said.

High cost of IPPs 'a fallacy'

Parliament has currently risen to allow for parties to campaign for the upcoming general elections on May 8.

Renewable energy is another component which Maimane said government must use to respond to the power crisis. He said the country could not be 80% dependent on coal.

"The coal-fired power stations that Eskom is dependent on become expensive, naturally, because some of the tenders are corrupt.

"[Eskom] ought to diversify its energy if we are going to live," Maimane said.

He said bringing sustainability to the grid required heavier investment in sustainable energy.

He accused the government of stalling the introduction of renewable energy because it would threaten the sustainability of Eskom, adding the cost of solar energy was much cheaper.

"The notion that says that IPPs will come into the grid at a much higher cost is a fallacy," Maimane said, adding that with the party's plan, the skills of Eskom workers can be diversified to allocate them to different areas.

"So that all people can be working, not less."

Read more on:    da  |  eskom  |  natasha mazzone  |  load shedding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teens leave Spur waiter R4 'tip for hungry Africans'

37 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cyclone Idai aftermath - Food shortage in Mozambique
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No winner for Sunday 2019-03-24 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 