 

DA's Gwen Ngwenya declines seat in Parliament

2019-05-16 12:17

Staff Reporter

Gwen Ngwenya (Facebook)

Gwen Ngwenya (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Democratic Alliance's former head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, has declined to take up a seat in Parliament. She announced this in a post to her Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Ngwenya, who resigned as head of the party's policy unit in January, said she'd like to work "on issues at the nexus of tech and public policy".

She added: "There are great people who will be on those benches," before wishing the party a "successful term".

Ngwenya was formerly the chief operating officer of the Institute of Race Relations.

She resigned as policy head in a scathing letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane about the development and implementation of policy, criticising leadership for not taking it seriously.

Ngwenya remained a party member after her resignation.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    gwen ngwenya  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We love you so much' - Packham's daughters support dad as D-Day delayed

2019-05-16 11:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-15 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 