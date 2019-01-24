BREAKING: DA's head of policy resigns

The Democratic Alliance's Gwen Ngwenya has resigned from her position as head of policy, News24 has learnt.

News24 understands that Ngwenya handed in her resignation last week, having only served in the post for the past 11 months.

Ngwenya confirmed to News24 on Thursday that she was no longer head of policy at the DA, but is still a member of the party.

She will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament for the DA, where she sits on the portfolio committees of energy, justice and correctional services and the standing committee on finance.

When asked for the reasons for her resignation, Ngwenya referred questions to party spokesperson Solly Malatsi and the office of DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Malatsi could not be reached on Thursday for comment. The party's comment will be published upon receipt.

