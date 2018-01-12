 

DA's internal disagreements over drought levy 'healthy' – Western Cape chairperson

2018-01-12 21:49

James de Villiers

Anton Bredell. (File, Netwerk24)

Anton Bredell. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – It is a sign of a healthy democracy when a political party debates controversial issues within itself, the DA's Western Cape chairperson Anton Bredell said on Friday afternoon. 

This followed shortly after he objected to the City of Cape Town's controversial drought levy – two days after the DA's Cape metro executive also rejected it.  

In a telephonic interview with News24, Bredell said the DA would openly disagree with any government, even one controlled by the DA itself.

"We need to be able to publicly discuss issues to ensure that we make the best decisions for all South Africans," Bredell said.

"We need to differentiate between party and state. In my ministry (the Western Cape department of environmental affairs and development planning) there are a lot of issues we differ on with the city.

"If there are controversial issues, I am saying let's debate it. We should never underestimate each other, we can only learn from one another, which is ultimately good for democracy."

Also read: DA executive shoots down party's own drought levy proposal

Drought levy 'unfair'

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Bredell said the DA in the Western Cape had written to City of Cape Town manager Achmat Ebrahim to state its objection to the proposed water levy "in the strongest possible terms". 

The statement was released through the DA's central emailing list. 

"The DA Western Cape does not support placing the residents under financial strain in an attempt to generate a greater income for drought disaster relief at the expense of our people," Bredell said in the statement. 

"It would be unfair to add a water levy with most residents already bearing the brunt of the country's economic state, we simply cannot expect them to pay more."

Public comment for the drought levy is set to close on Monday. 

On Wednesday, the party's Cape metro chairperson, Grant Twigg, called on DA councillors to vote against the City of Cape Town's proposed drought levy.

Budget deficit

A day later, Mayor Patricia de Lille maintained that the drought charge was necessary to bridge the City's revenue deficit resulting from residents' water-saving efforts. 

She said the City was projected to incur a budget deficit in the region of R1.7bn for the 2017/18 financial year. 

"Without this vital income, the city will not be able to undertake the basic operations required to provide water and sanitation services to the people of Cape Town," De Lille said. 

The drought charge will be a temporary additional charge based on existing property valuations, subject to approval by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. 

The City is yet to answer questions from News24 directly relating to the majority party's opposition to the proposal.

The DA's criticism of its own proposed drought levy is the latest indication of ongoing tension in the City's caucus. 

De Lille's fate to be decided

After Twigg called for De Lille's removal on Wednesday, De Lille hit back saying there was a "rush" to dispense with her to make way for DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the party's federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, criticised DA members for "ventilating their thoughts" about De Lille through the media.

Also read: City of Cape Town saga - Will De Lille survive the weekend?

DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme said the party would not comment on the ongoing tension in the City until the party's federal executive meets on Sunday.

The fate of De Lille's future as Cape Town mayor is set to be discussed at that meeting. 

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  anton bredell  |  bonginkosi madikizela  |  cape town  |  water  |  drought

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Changing demographics behind decision to place English pupils at Hoërskool Overvaal, court hears

2018-01-12 21:45

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
Aquifer water won't be ready a week from now, but it also won't take a year - expert
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 