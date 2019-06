Mbali Ntuli, KwaZulu-Natal member of the of the provincial legislature and Democratic Alliance member, has taken to Twitter to explain how she survived being hit by a truck.

The incident happened on the N3 towards, approximately two kilometres before the Marianhill toll Plaza on Friday afternoon.

Ntuli shared images of her car, which was involved in an accident with seven others. She also mentioned that she was bruised "quite a bit on my one side and have some soft tissue injuries".

She tweeted: "Have just survived being hit head on by a truck."