Data lockdown: Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

According to Professor Alex van den Heever, an expert in health systems and economics, the ability for citizens to take preventative measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus is being hampered by the government's lack of transparency around Covid-19 data.
Van den Heever questioned the rationale behind some types of data – particularly where cases were being found and at what rate, and other contact tracing and screening data – being kept locked away from public view, saying it hindered the individual's ability to take informed steps to avoid direct contact with hotspots.
"We don't know what they have done and where. And that means I can't protect myself. A large part of managing an epidemic like this is you being able to take preventative action yourself, not just the government.
"The question is, is there a rational explanation for holding back that information, or is there just some sort of unscientific excuse?"
Van den Heever, the chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand's School of Governance, told News24 in a wide-ranging interview the reasons given for withholding data, specifically around the location of confirmed cases as well as testing and contact tracing data, were illogical and unscientific.
"The rationale offered may be that they don't want people to face stigmatisation. But where you are not revealing the identity of the person, you are just showing the public that there is an outbreak in this local area. And then they may say they don't want to cause panic.
"The absence of credible information is more likely to cause anxiety, uncertainty, panic and a loss of trust in the government - all things you don't want in an epidemic," he said.
So far, the Department of Health has not released modelling data or projections, reports over progress made to identify hotspots through testing and screening, contact tracing, testing data per region, and testing data that shows the growth rate of the epidemic (rate of positive and negative cases found per tests done), as well as data that shows time delays and backlogs in testing.
On a daily basis, the department has simply released the number of tests done, the number of confirmed cases, the number of deaths and, more recently, a breakdown per province showing the total number of confirmed cases and deaths per province.
The daily reporting is based on the number of tests done in the past 24 hours across public and private laboratories – but there is no indication when the samples were collected for those tests.
Modelling and projections, which could show possible progressions of the local epidemic over time, have also not been made public.
Mkhize told News24 discussions were under way to find the best way to release modelling done so far, but it was fraught with pitfalls.