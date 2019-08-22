Daughter of former Hawks boss resigns from police service

Anele Ntlemeza, the daughter of former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza, has resigned from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In a letter to Eastern Cape acting provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), dated August 13, 2019, Ntlemeza submitted a 24-hour resignation notice.

In the letter, which a trusted source gave to News24, Ntlemeza says: "I will no longer execute my duties as warrant officer at DPCI and I will no longer be [in the] employ of SAPS as from 14 August 2019."

She adds that her resignation is due to "new business prospects".

Ntlemeza, who had been employed by the SAPS since 2005, was allegedly charged with serious misconduct by the SAPS for contravention of Regulation 5(3)(G&U).

A notice issued by the SAPS, which News24 has seen, claimed Ntlemeza withheld important information.

"Regulation 5(3)(g) which stipulates that an employee shall be guilty of misconduct if he or she amongst other things – prejudices the administration, discipline or efficiency of a department, office or institution of the state…"

The letter stipulated that, in 2017, Ntlemeza "deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose sensitive and valuable information" to the SAPS when she applied for her position as warrant officer because she failed to disclose that there was a criminal case pending against her.

Spokesperson for the Hawks, Hangwani Malaudzi, confirmed Ntelema's resignation but said he did not know of "any criminal case opened against her".

He added: "All internal matters have ceased since she opted to resign."

Ntlemeza could not be contacted for comment.

Death threats

This year, News24 reported that Ntlemeza had been found guilty of intimidation and crimen injuria for threatening to kill a police officer.

This is after Ntlemeza phoned Captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha, a complainant in a case pending against her father, and threatened to kill him, News24 reported.

The phone call was placed soon after Berning Ntlemeza lost his application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2017 to interdict then Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula's attempts to remove him as Hawks head.

The matter was struck off the roll.

In the phone call, Ntlemeza accused Ramahlala of harassing and intimidating her and her sister, adding that she knew where he lived.

READ: Ntlemeza's daughter threatens to kill cop who opened case against father

"Stop messing around with my family or I will come after you with everything I've got. I will go as far as killing you," she said

Ramahlaha asked: "Are you willing to kill me for Ntlemeza?"

Anele responded: "You think you are clever? You psychotic motherf**ker. You need a psychiatric evaluation. If I ever hear you contact or insult my sister, you are dead. I will kill you. Call her now and it will be your last day."

She added that she was in Pretoria and that they should meet.

Ramahlaha had previously opened cases against Berning Ntlemeza for corruption and defeating the ends of justice, alleging that a docket pertaining to a Limpopo police officer had gone missing.

