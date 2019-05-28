 

David Mabuza sworn in as an MP as Cabinet announcement looms

2019-05-28 16:14

Correspondent

David Mabuza.

"I, Dabede David Mabuza, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all the other laws of the republic. I solemnly promise to perform my function as a member of the National Assembly to the best of my ability."

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is one step closer to returning to the Union Buildings as the state's second most powerful official, after being sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday.

Hours before he was meant to be sworn in as an MP last Wednesday, the presidency in the ANC announced that Mabuza had requested that his swearing in be postponed until after he cleared his name before the party's integrity committee.

Mabuza appeared before the committee last Friday to plead his case after he was red-flagged by the body.

For President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint anyone to the position of deputy president, they first have to be an MP, as per the Constitution.

Before his swearing in, there was widespread speculation that Mabuza may not return as state deputy president, possibly preferring to remain at Luthuli House, to strengthen his support base before launching a leadership bid in future.

Another scenario put forward by ANC insiders was that Mabuza would remain at the ANC's headquarters to thwart secretary general Ace Magashule's bid to oust Ramaphosa or weaken his position as president.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng led Mabuza, who was dressed in a charcoal suit, white shirt and maroon, through the swearing-in process.

After Mabuza took the oath of office, uttering "so help me God" and signing his name, Ramaphosa was the first person to congratulate him.

The president could be heard saying "sesiphelele manje", meaning "we are now complete".

The men then embraced.

The five-minute event took place at the presidential guest house near the Union Buildings in Pretoria. A strong contingent of media were present to cover the occasion.

The VIP guests included newly-elected ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, who was dressed in a navy and white polka dot dress. Majodina appeared three minutes before the scheduled 4pm event time and gestured towards the media, greeting journalists with a warm smile.

Shortly after, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was introduced into the hall. She motioned for her seat on the left side of the stage behind the table where Mabuza was scheduled to sign his declaration.

david mabuza  |  politics
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30
There are new stories on the homepage.
 
