Mabuza not sworn in as MP after he requests swearing-in postponement

ANC deputy president David Mabuza's swearing in as a member of the National Assembly was postponed at his request following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

"The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations," the statement reads.

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes."

The party commended his decision.

The ANC asked its integrity commission to look into particular candidates on its list of those who were to be deployed to the both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. South Africans had been up in arms over the list, which included names such as Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Some had been implicated in allegations of state capture. Dlamini had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Constitutional Court, which said she should be investigated for perjury over the social grants saga when she served as Minister of Social Development.

Meanwhile, Gigaba has withdrawn his name from the ANC's National Assembly list and Mokonyane has been appointed chair of chairs in Parliament.

Mabuza's decision came a day after he registered to be a member of Parliament.

On Monday, he told journalists that he didn't understand where the rumours of his stepping down came from and said speculation about him was wrong.

Speculation was rife about Mabuza's future and many debated possible candidates to replace him as the deputy president.

Calls for change included a push for a female deputy president. Names bandied about included Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Naledi Pandor.