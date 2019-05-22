 

Mabuza not sworn in as MP after he requests swearing-in postponement

2019-05-22 08:49
Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza at Nedlac sept 2018 (GCIS)

Deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza at Nedlac sept 2018 (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC deputy president David Mabuza's swearing in as a member of the National Assembly was postponed at his request following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

"The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations," the statement reads. 

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly out of respect for the ANC's institutions and processes."

The party commended his decision.

The ANC asked its integrity commission to look into particular candidates on its list of those who were to be deployed to the both the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. South Africans had been up in arms over the list, which included names such as Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane.

Some had been implicated in allegations of state capture. Dlamini had been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority by the Constitutional Court, which said she should be investigated for perjury over the social grants saga when she served as Minister of Social Development.

Meanwhile, Gigaba has withdrawn his name from the ANC's National Assembly list and Mokonyane has been appointed chair of chairs in Parliament.

Mabuza's decision came a day after he registered to be a member of Parliament.

On Monday, he told journalists that he didn't understand where the rumours of his stepping down came from and said  speculation about him was wrong.

Speculation was rife about Mabuza's future and many debated possible candidates to replace him as the deputy president.

Calls for change included a push for a female deputy president. Names bandied about included Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Naledi Pandor.

Read more on:    anc  |  david mabuza  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SEE: Here is the original picture of Mkhwebane with mayor Gumede who is accused of corruption

2019-05-22 08:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 