David Makhura appoints commission to investigate ongoing Gauteng taxi violence

Gauteng
Premier David Makhura has set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the
underlying causes and people behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry
across the province.
"Gauteng
Premier David Makhura has, in terms of section 127(2)(e) of the Constitution of
Republic of South Africa, 1996, and section 2(1) of the Provincial Commissions
Act, 1997 (Act No. 1 of 1997), appointed the Commission of Inquiry into Minibus
Taxi-Type Service Violence, Fatalities and Instability in Gauteng,"
spokesperson Thabo Masebe said in a statement on Sunday.
The
commission, to be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe, with Rudolph
Lungile Mabece and Hlula Msimang, comes after Makhura made the commitment in
July during the second Gauteng Taxi Summit.
"The
Gauteng provincial government is concerned that the taxi industry is submerged
in violence, which, despite efforts by law enforcement agencies and government,
continues to worsen," Masebe explained.
This
violence affects an industry which transports more than 75% of commuters during
the daily peak hour period, making it the dominant mode of transport used by
commuters in the province, he further added.
The
commission will inquire, investigate, make findings, report on and make
recommendations on the following:
- The
underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and
instability within the minibus taxi-type service industry within Gauteng;
- The
activities of operators, legal and illegal, as well as any other group or
person that contributes to the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities
and instability;
- The
provision of minibus taxi transport services authorised by both
interchange based and direct route-based permits and licences;
- How the
minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of
minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violence
fatalities and instability; and
- Any
other matters that are ancillary or related to the matters set out in
paragraphs (a) to (d).
The
commission has been afforded six months to complete its work and submit its
findings and recommendations in writing.
"In
addition, the commission may, where necessary, refer those implicated to law
enforcement agencies for further investigation or prosecution," Masebe
added.
The Gauteng
government has further called on members of the public – including community
organisations, minibus taxi associations, drivers, operators, conductors and
rank marshals – who are in possession of information which may be relevant to
matters being investigated by the commission, and wish to give evidence before
the commission, to contact the secretary, Dimakatso Mamiki Selesho.
The contact
details for the commission will be announced in due course.