DayZero pushed back to June, as drought declared a national disaster

Cape Town - Day Zero - the day that taps will run dry for residents - for Capetonians has now been extended to June 4 from May 11, 2018.

The delay in Day Zero has been attributed to the continued decline in agricultural usage and Capetonians reducing their water usage, said deputy mayor Ian Neilson.

Level 6b water restrictions are in effect from 1 February, which requires all to drop their daily use to 50 litres pp/day or less.

The latest data from the City of Cape Town indicate that dam storage level is at 24.9%. This is a weekly decrease of -0.6%.

The week's average daily production of all water sources was at 526Ml/day. This is above the target of 450Ml.

"Team Cape Town, we are getting there. We now need to see how low we can go to ensure that we stretch our water supplies as far as possible into the winter months by reaching the 450 million litre per day collective consumption target which equates to 50 litres per person per day," said Nielson.

Meanwhile, national government has declared the drought affecting the southern and western areas of South Africa a national disaster.

According to the statement released by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the government will “strengthen and support the disaster management structures to implement contingency plans and ensure that immediate relief, recovery and reconstruction measures are put in place to enable the national executive to effectively deal with the effects of this disaster”.

The three provinces - the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape - have already been declared provincial disasters.