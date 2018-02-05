 

#DayZero pushed out to May but Capetonians urged to continue saving water

2018-02-05 14:12
People queue to collect water from a natural spring outlet at South African Breweries. (AP)

People queue to collect water from a natural spring outlet at South African Breweries. (AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Day Zero, the day residents may have to start queueing for water, is expected to move out to mid-May 2018 due to a decline in agricultural usage, deputy mayor Ian Neilson said in a statement on Monday.

However, he urged Capetonians to continue reducing consumption to avoid Day Zero.

"There has not been any significant decline in urban usage. All Capetonians must therefore continue to use no more than 50 litres per person per day to help stretch our dwindling supplies," said Neilson.

Day Zero is based on the previous week's daily consumption average of 547Ml/day. This is 97ml above the target of 450Ml.

The latest data from the City of Cape Town indicate that the City's progress in securing alternative water sources is at 62%.

However, from the seven projects which includes desalination, ground and recycled water, only one project - the V&A Waterfront desalination project is on schedule. The combined level of dams supplying the city is at 25.5% - down 0.8% from last week.

READ: City of Cape Town confident about safety of desalination plants

Neilson said that many of the agricultural users in the Western Cape Supply System, where the City also draws its water from, have used up the water allocated to them as per agreement with the National Department of Water and Sanitation.

“Agricultural usage is therefore likely to drop significantly over the next weeks. Currently, the agriculture sector is drawing about 30% of the water in the supply scheme. This should fall to approximately 15% in March and 10% in April,” he explained.

“It must be noted that the City does not have any control over agricultural releases, so this is the best estimate we can make with the information at hand.”

Neilson said emphasised that residents need to get consumption down to 450Ml per day to prevent the remaining water supplies running out before the arrival of winter rains.

“We cannot accurately predict the volume of rainfall still to come, or when it will come.”

Read more on:    ian neilson  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lindiwe Mazibuko defends De Lille

2018-02-05 13:26

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA can only happen after a motion of no confidence - Malema
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 11:28 AM
Road name: N1

Bellville 09:40 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Site Agent

Western Cape
Professional Career Services
R45 000 - R50 000 Per Month

Senior Web/Graphic Designer

Milnerton
Southern Shore Recruitment
R20 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Sales Representative

Garden Route
WHM Recruitment Advisors (Pty) Ltd
R5 000 - R7 500 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 