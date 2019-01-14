De Lille and co to host Good policy conference in Goodwood

Patricia de Lille's new party is good to go and will "robustly" compete in this year's elections. It will announce the party's new leaders at its head office in, you guessed it, Goodwood, Cape Town, this weekend.

After her acrimonious split with the DA, De Lille announced in early December that she would launch a new party, Good, to contest the 2019 national and provincial elections in all nine provinces.

"I asked the good people of South Africa to step forward to help me build a movement based on values such as truth, trust, equity, solidarity and service," reads a statement from De Lille.

She said the party had made not good, but "excellent" progress since.

"We have opened a national head office in Goodwood in Cape Town which has become the nerve centre of our national operations.

"Staff, and volunteers, at our head office have been processing tens of thousands of membership applications, and pledges of support, and we are creating a nationwide database of South Africans who enthusiastically embrace our vision and who have responded to my call.

Policy conference

"We have finalised our registration as a political party with the [Electoral Commission of South Africa] (IEC). The IEC notified us this week that Good has been registered and that registration is now subject to a 30-day appeal period.

"We are now preparing for the competitive 2019 elections which we plan to contest robustly."

Later this week, the party's first national leadership committee will be established and it will host a policy conference over the weekend with delegates from across the country.

"The policy conference will deliberate and debate the policy positions we have been developing under the four policy themes that underpin our movement: social justice, spatial justice, economic justice and environmental justice."

On Sunday after the policy conference, the composition of the national leadership committee and adopted policy decisions will be announced.

"I wish to thank the many thousands of South Africans who have reached out to me, and to our movement, and I pledge to them that we will not abuse or take their support for granted," said De Lille.