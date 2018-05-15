De Lille: 'Back at work for the sake of the people'

Temporarily reinstated City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille was quickly back to work following a High Court ruling that she return to her position.

"Back at work. For the sake of the people of Cape Town, for the sake of good governance, let us rise above our differences and put the people of #CapeTownFirst," tweeted De Lille with a picture of herself on Tuesday.

The most robust response to her tweet came from #RegisterToVoteBLF2019 (@Phumzile_Jack) who posted a picture of Deputy Mayor Ian Nelson wearing the mayoral chain.

His tweet read that the mayoral chain "belongs to our Aunty Pat, bring it back... Thanks @Our_DA"

Another user, Landless People's Movement Namibia (LPM) (@lpm_namibia) tweeted: "The house coup d'etat didn't last long."

Mokoka Makhura (@MokokaMakhura) tweeted: "You're really running rings around @Our_DA."

Zamani Sothinabantu (@ZamaniMahlangu) tweeted: "We are behind you mama, lead us, if DA don't want you tell them the people want you."

Neilson was appointed acting mayor last week after the DA kicked De Lille out of the party and the council notified the Electoral Commission of a vacancy in the council.

De Lille approached the Western Cape High Court urgently, and after a hearing on Friday, judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela issued an interdict that the Electoral Commission not fill the vacancy until the matter is concluded in court, and reserved judgment to Tuesday.



On Tuesday, during a special sitting during the lunch hour, the court granted an interim order that the DA's termination of De Lille's membership be suspended, which would allow her to return to the mayoral office in the interim.

The full argument in her battle against the DA, which she represented in the council, will be heard on May 25.