 

De Lille back in court to challenge Steenhuisen report

2018-06-28 06:55

Christina Pitt

Patricia de Lille has won her court case against the DA. (Gallo Images, file)

Patricia de Lille has won her court case against the DA. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Patricia De Lille's court battles have not yet come to an end as she gears up for the review of the internal report into her conduct authored by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the High Court set aside the DA's decision to terminate her party membership over comments she made during a radio interview.

A full Bench determined that the party's decision to expel De Lille from the DA was unlawful and it was set aside with costs.

READ: 'This is not the end' - De Lille after court victory

The Cape Town mayor now plans on challenging the findings of the Steenhuisen report, which informed the DA's decision to sanction De Lille for her alleged misconduct.

De Lille is demanding two documents: A letter from Cape Town safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith and an SMS she allegedly sent to someone regarding the scoring of Achmat Ebrahim's performance at the time he applied for the position of city manager.

DA to appeal judgment

It is alleged that De Lille demanded a good score for Ebrahim as she wanted him to secure the job, a charge she denies.

Ebrahim resigned after the allegations were made and he himself was facing suspension.

De Lille said in a statement in May that she had been requesting the SMS since September 2017.

"It is only fair I receive this as this SMS was relied upon to initiate disciplinary action against me. We are demanding from the DA the name of the person that I allegedly sent the SMS to, the number of the phone which I allegedly sent the SMS to and a copy of the SMS," she said.

De Lille may have been victorious on Wednesday but the DA's Natasha Mazzone made it clear that the party intended appealing the court's decision.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  judiciary  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UDM calls on Ramaphosa to tackle 'iceberg of corruption' at PIC

2018-06-28 05:32

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts

 

Paws

Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
What makes adopting an older pet GREAT!
What age should puppies stop chewing shoes?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 