*The above video is in Afrikaans

Patricia de Lille officially resigned as mayor of Cape Town and as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) outside the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

And true to form, she didn't hold back as she called the DA, "the Dramatic Alliance". She even sported a knockout look on her face.

During her resignation speech, she cried out dramatically: "After 18 months, I am free!"

She said she could no longer be affiliated to the party: "I can no longer stay in this abusive relationship!"

"When people abuse you, you must walk away.

"I am free. Free from oppression. Amandla!"

Time to put the gloves on

De Lille said she would be taking two weeks' leave to figure out what she plans to do moving forward.



However, on a more serious note, she posted a message on Twitter to thank all her supporters who stood by her during her tenure as mayor of Cape Town.

"I want to thank each and every resident for working with me during my time in office as Mayor of @CityofCT," she wrote.

"I also thank the residents for the faith they placed in me and for the thousands of messages of support over the past 13 months."

Meanwhile..



Meanwhile, back at the office De Lille started packing.

To give that final punch before her exit, De Lille put on a pair of black boxing gloves with white embellishments and danced around as she punched her fists.

A gif of her antics was made and posted on Twitter:

And Twitter users' responses didn't disappoint...