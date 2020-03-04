 

De Lille hands over 6 more govt properties for victims of gender-based violence

2020-03-04 15:39

Chantall Presence

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. (Getty Images)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. (Getty Images)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has announced the handing over of six more properties which are to be transformed into shelters for survivors of gender-based violence.

Briefing the media in Parliament, De Lille and her social development counterpart Lindiwe Zulu said this was part of the government's plan to involve all its departments in the fight against violence against women and children in South Africa.

The properties will now be handled by the social development department.

"We know that many women stay in these abusive relationships because they have nowhere to go. They are depending on the partner," De Lille said on Wednesday.

"We want to say to women, you don't have to stay in that abusive relationship but walk away… that is why as government, we want to make these safe houses, shelters available across the country…"

Last year, the two national ministers announced that the first four buildings had been identified in Pretoria.

The social development department is equipping the buildings as shelters for women and children and making sure the necessary psycho-social support is provided to survivors once they are open.

De Lille also challenged municipalities to release land and property for similar shelters.

patricia de lille  |  child abuse  |  women abuse
