 

De Lille hires Dali Mpofu as she takes on DA's 'backroom boys' for secret ballot

2018-02-09 17:40

Jenni Evans

Dali Mpofu. (File: City Press)

Dali Mpofu. (File: City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has appointed Dali Mpofu SC to represent her in her court bid to force the "backroom boys" of the DA to allow a motion of no confidence in her to take place by secret ballot.

"The matter of the urgent application which I launched out of the Western Cape High Court in relation to the vote for the motion of no confidence in me, will be heard on Tuesday 13 February 2018 at 10:00," said De Lille, in defiance of a party ultimatum that she withdraw her court action by 15:00 on Friday.

"My legal team will be led by Advocate Dali Mpofu SC," she announced.

READ: De Lille files urgent application over motion of no confidence against her

Mpofu had argued for the United Democratic Movement (UDM) at the Constitutional Court last year in a similar application relating to a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in the National Assembly.

In that case, supported by the DA, the court said it could not force the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete to hold a motion of no confidence vote in Zuma, but confirmed that was allowed to decide whether it was held by secret ballot.

"Why can it be a secret vote for Zuma and not for me?" she asked.

The Speaker for the City of Cape Town council Dirk Smit is seeking legal advice over whether to hold it by secret ballot.

De Lille announced on Thursday that she had launched her court application to allow members of the DA caucus in the council to vote "according to their conscience" and by secret ballot for or against the motion of no confidence in her.

This was after some people had told her they were afraid of reprisals by the party if they defied caucus instructions.

READ: De Lille no confidence vote set for February 15

A caucus is a group of politicians from the same party.

"It seems that the Backroom Boys Club are so pre-occupied with bullying tactics that they fail to see the hypocrisy between this matter and when the DA fought for a secret ballot along with the UDM with the motion of no confidence into President Jacob Zuma.

"In order to ensure consistency, we are using the same legal counsel to ensure that the same legal principle is tested."

She said that a letter was written to DA caucus chair Suzette Little on February 6, asking that caucus commits itself to a free vote.

'Only the court can ensure fairness'

De Lille said that Little responded to say that DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe advised: "All caucus members are bound by the caucus decision, even those who did not vote on that day. This is a majority decision and that is what the caucus is bound to."

She did not understand why Selfe thinks she is being "misguided" and "vexatious" over the caucus instruction, because he issued it.

"There have been attempts to intimidate me and asking me to withdraw the matter but I am going ahead because at this stage only the court can ensure fairness."

De Lille is facing allegations of corruption, which she has denied.

She was taken off communication relating to the city's Day Zero crisis.

Comment was not immediately available from Mpofu, who is also the chairperson of another opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  dali mpofu  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources

2018-02-09 17:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 