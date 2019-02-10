De Lille is Good premier candidate in fight for Western Cape

Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will lead Good's fight for the Western Cape, the party announced on Sunday.

Launched by De Lille in December 2018, Good unveiled its manifesto, "The GOOD Plan to Fix South Africa (#FIXSA)" last week.

"We are excited by the response we have had from South Africans across the country and we have volunteers active, on the ground, in all nine provinces building this movement," said Good spokesperson Brett Herron.

He said the manifesto was based on three policy papers currently being finalised, following Good's policy conference three weeks ago, which will be published in the coming days. Herron said the movement had spent the past few weeks assessing candidates for the positions of provincial premiers.

"Provincial Coordinating Committees, in each province, were requested to submit nominations to the national leadership," said Herron.

The selection process for four of the provinces – the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Gauteng and North West – was concluded.

In the case of the Western Cape, the Provincial Coordinating Committee submitted one, unanimous, nomination.

He said that the nine nominees went through a "competitive selection process", which included using an assessment tool, designed for Good by an independent industrial psychologist.

Philanthropist, artist, NGO founder among nominees

The National Leadership Committee met on Friday evening to deliberate on the outcome of that process, he said.

In the Western Cape, De Lille was the only candidate, and her nomination by the Provincial Coordinating Committee was unanimous, said Herron.

The North West province nominated philanthropist and businesswoman Vivien Law, who runs a farming business and works with rural communities.

Upington-born artist and investigator, Leonard McKay, was the Northern Cape's nominee, while former councillor-turned-NGO founder, Lehlonolo Mtshali, was the nominee for Gauteng.

Mtshali co-founded the Township Business Association, which helps young businesses to access training and funding.

"The process to select premier candidates for the remaining five provinces is still under way. The Good leaders selected as the premier candidates in those provinces will be announced when the selection process has concluded," said Herron.

Meanwhile, the process for the selection of candidates to Parliament and the provincial legislatures has been opened, he said.

Good's Western Cape campaign launch takes place on Saturday, February 16, with launches in Gauteng, North West and the Northern Cape to follow.