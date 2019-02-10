De Lille is Good premier candidate in fight for Western Cape

Former
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will lead Good's fight for the Western Cape,
the party announced on Sunday.
Launched by De Lille in December 2018, Good
unveiled its manifesto, "The GOOD Plan to Fix South Africa (#FIXSA)" last
week.
"We are excited by the
response we have had from South Africans across the country and we have
volunteers active, on the ground, in all nine provinces building this movement,"
said Good spokesperson Brett Herron.
He said the manifesto was based
on three policy papers currently being finalised, following Good's policy
conference three weeks ago, which will be published in the coming days. Herron
said the movement had spent the past few weeks assessing candidates for the
positions of provincial premiers.
"Provincial Coordinating
Committees, in each province, were requested to submit nominations to the
national leadership," said Herron.
The selection process for four of
the provinces – the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Gauteng and North West – was
concluded.
In the case of the Western Cape, the
Provincial Coordinating Committee submitted one, unanimous, nomination.
He said that the nine nominees
went through a "competitive selection process", which included using
an assessment tool, designed for Good by an independent industrial
psychologist.
Philanthropist, artist, NGO
founder among nominees
The National Leadership Committee
met on Friday evening to deliberate on the outcome of that process, he said.
In the Western Cape, De Lille was
the only candidate, and her nomination by the Provincial Coordinating Committee
was unanimous, said Herron.
The North West province nominated
philanthropist and businesswoman Vivien Law, who runs a farming business and
works with rural communities.
Upington-born artist and
investigator, Leonard McKay, was the Northern Cape's nominee, while former
councillor-turned-NGO founder, Lehlonolo Mtshali, was the nominee for Gauteng.
Mtshali
co-founded the Township Business Association, which helps young businesses to
access training and funding.
"The process to select premier
candidates for the remaining five provinces is still under way. The Good
leaders selected as the premier candidates in those provinces will be announced
when the selection process has concluded," said Herron.
Meanwhile, the process for the
selection of candidates to Parliament and the provincial legislatures has been
opened, he said.
Good's Western Cape campaign
launch takes place on Saturday, February 16, with launches in Gauteng, North
West and the Northern Cape to follow.