 

De Lille: New motion of no confidence scheduled

2018-07-16 16:42

Paul Herman

Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court after her application to review the Steenhuisen report was postponed again. (Paul Herman, News24)

Patricia de Lille outside the Western Cape High Court after her application to review the Steenhuisen report was postponed again. (Paul Herman, News24)

A new motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille will be heard at the first council sitting of the third term.

Cape Town city council Speaker Dirk Smit told News24 on Monday that the new motion had been submitted to his office, and would be heard at the next sitting following the recess on July 26.

The motion was tabled by DA councillor Marian Nieuwoudt, EWN reported.

The Democratic Alliance's federal executive will meet this week to give the vote its approval, as per the party's processes.

A motion of no confidence in Smit himself will also be heard at the same sitting, tabled by the ANC caucus.

Cape Town ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe told News24 on Monday that they had lost confidence in Smit, saying he had lost control over the last few months amid high profile issues such as the water crisis, and the motion to cut De Lille's powers.

Sotashe said their stance had not changed with regards to the motion of no confidence in De Lille, accusing the DA of taking one more "shortcut" to remove the mayor.

The ANC wants De Lille to stay on to account for the numerous allegations against her in council, and will not support the motion.

READ: DA to appeal De Lille judgment

The council may also have to vote again on a new motion to curtail De Lille's executive powers at the same or a subsequent sitting, after deficiencies were raised in the initial motion, on May 31, to cut her powers.

Smit would need to table that motion seven days before the time, pending legal advice.

He told News24 that no final decision had been made regarding the mayor's delegations.

DA Cape Town deputy caucus leader JP Smith told News24 that the caucus would only discuss both motions on July 23, and couldn't provide further comment until then.

The motion against Smit however had "no hope of success", he said.

The DA, meanwhile, confirmed on Monday that it would be appealing the Western Cape High Court's ruling against the party in its court battle with De Lille.

The High Court last month set aside the DA's decision to terminate De Lille's membership over comments she made during a radio interview in April, declaring it unlawful and having not followed procedure.

