De Lille no confidence vote set for February 15

Cape Town - The Cape Town city council will convene for a special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on February 15.

City council Speaker Dirk Smit confirmed on Friday that the Democratic Alliance had tabled the motion on January 31, in line with the Municipal Structures Act [MCA] and the rules of order.

The motion also called for the explicit removal of the mayor.

"The speaker of a municipal council decides when and where the council meets, subject to section 18(2) [of the MCA], but if a majority of the councillors requests the speaker in writing to convene a council meeting, the speaker must convene a meeting at a time set out in the request.

"As such, I will convene a Special Council sitting on 15 February 2018."

Last Wednesday, DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party's federal executive had authorised its caucus to table a motion of no confidence in de Lille.

It also gave DA councillors permission to support a similar motion, sponsored by the ANC, and due to be debated on Wednesday.

The ANC subsequently withdrew the motion, saying it did not want to get involved in the DA's "infighting", and placing the pressure back on the DA caucus.

According to the Municipal Structures Act, a mayor can be removed by a city council if a resolution is tabled with prior notice given, and subsequently passed.

The motion must be tabled 10 days in advance of a council sitting before it can be debated, resulting in the February 15 date.

A vote of no confidence requires a 50% + 1 threshold to pass, while a direct removal requires 66.67%.

The DA has 154 of the 231 council members in the City of Cape Town - exactly two-thirds.

If a motion of no confidence is passed, De Lille will have to resign, and the mayoral committee appointed by her would be dissolved.