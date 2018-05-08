De Lille not considering any future political homes just yet

Patricia de Lille says she has too many issues to resolve with the Democratic Alliance to consider a potential move to any other political party just yet.

The DA's federal executive on Tuesday announced the cessation of De Lille's membership from the party, which means her position in the City of Cape Town council is relinquished too.

The party cited a clause in its constitution, which states that, if a member declares their resignation from the party publicly, the person's membership is automatically ceased.

The party said De Lille purportedly did this during a Radio 702 interview with Eusebius McKaiser on April 26. Her pending disciplinary processes thus falls away.

De Lille told journalists on Tuesday that she will be challenging the decision in court on Friday and will seek an interdict against the City of Cape Town council to prevent it from continuing with her removal until the matter is heard.

Her first priority therefore was to continue to the fight to clear her name, she said.

"I cannot sit down and design my future while I have this cloud hanging over my head. I've been fighting for the past 18 months to clear my name and there are so many unfinished processes in the DA."

She listed her DA disciplinary hearing, which has been "indefinitely postponed", and her court review of the party's internal "Steenhuisen report" as some of the pending issues.

"They've smeared my name in public, so therefore I believe my name should be cleared in public."

Once she was ready, she would take the public into her confidence on her future, she continued.

"There's a lot of speculation, and people have a right to speculate. You know, I hug [President] Cyril Ramaphosa at the Jazz Festival ... 'Oh, she's going to the ANC'.

"The next week I go to Mama Winnie's memorial .... 'Oh she's going to the EFF.' I'm sure if I have coffee with the Bantu Holomisa tomorrow, then I'm going to the UDM'."

The only person who would design her future would be her, she said.

"I'm still ready and I'm still prepared to serve my country in any capacity. I believe that 23 years into democracy, we have not done enough, and we have not broadened the base of people tasting the fruits of democracy."

In the short term, she intends to focus on the various cases she is involved in.

"For me, it's about my human rights and my political rights, to show South Africans that we are all equal before the law."