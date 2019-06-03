 

De Lille says she's won 3 cases against DA after judgment reserved in latest court battle

2019-06-03 17:22

Ethan van Diemen

Patricia de Lille (Paul Herman, News24)

Patricia de Lille (Paul Herman, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has reserved judgment in a matter between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the DA.

The DA was appealing the IEC's findings that the party breached the electoral code when it said De Lille had been fired.

This is the latest development in an ongoing legal tussle between De Lille, the newly appointed Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and her former party.

Roger Solomons, a media aid who accompanied De Lille to court, confirmed the outcome and added that the "judges are applying their mind" and that they "will rule and notify us".

Speaking to the media after proceedings were adjourned on Monday, De Lille said: "I will insist that the DA are blue liars, that if they've got any evidence that they've ever fired me through a due process, they must come with that evidence.

"The whole country knows, for the past two years, they've been trying to smear my name, coming with false allegations. I've won three court cases against them, this is just a continuation of that fight."

In April, De Lille complained to the IEC about the DA's telemarketing, alleging that the script that call centre personnel used stated that she had been fired and was guilty of wrongdoing.

When canvassers are asked about infighting and De Lille, they are allegedly asked to respond: "We fired Patricia de Lille because she was involved in all sorts of wrongdoing in the City of Cape Town. The DA doesn't allow corruption and will take action against anyone, even our own members."

De Lille announced that she was leaving the DA on October 31 last year – the same day she resigned as mayor of Cape Town as per agreement with the party after months of acrimony. She later founded the Good party.

The IEC found that the DA had made a "manifestly false statement" by saying that De Lille had been fired, and was therefore in contravention of the electoral code.

On April 15, the IEC ordered the DA to "cease and desist" from saying that De Lille had been fired as mayor of Cape Town, and ordered the DA to publicly apologise to her within three days.

The DA applied to the Electoral Court to review the ruling.

News24 previously reported that Judge Robert Martin of the Western Cape High Court upheld the IEC's ruling that the DA was untruthful in its telemarketing material when it said that it had fired De Lille.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de ­lille  |  johannesburg  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ALERT: Warning of teens getting hooked on ‘huffing’

2019-06-03 16:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 