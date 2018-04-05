De Lille shadow looms over DA's 'recall clause' proposal

The Democratic Alliance will this weekend debate a "recall clause" at its federal congress, which some feel could be a dangerous shortcut enabling the party to axe leaders it doesn't want.



The DA will go into its watershed congress on Saturday to elect new leaders and reach several party resolutions.

The "recall clause" is among 105 amendment suggestions. It will make it easier for the party to recall members in government positions if they've "lost the confidence of the party".

Some long-time allies of embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille however, say the clause is essentially blowback after the party's failed attempt to remove her in the City of Cape Town council.

DA Cape Town chief whip Shaun August for one, says he is against the clause.

"We cannot design our laws and amendments for certain individuals. I feel the clause is being brought in because of Patricia de Lille and I'm totally against the clause," he told News24 on Thursday.

"There are other mechanisms in the party that can deal with it, but to recall someone and not give them a process to follow, it will not be fair.

"They need to be able to make their case and defend themselves, and if that's the route we take, I cannot agree with it."

'Natural justice must apply'

August agreed there could be other circumstances in which the party wanted to move a member, but if it were on the basis of allegations, then those would need to be proved.

"If there is something you've done wrong, the party's disciplinary processes are quite strong and that is the route we should follow.