Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will decide what her future will be after Thursday's council meeting and consultation with her lawyers.

Amid speculation that she has decided not to resign as mayor as previously agreed with the DA, De Lille released a statement on Wednesday.

De Lille was due to resign by the end of October, with Dan Plato set to take over the reins.

At the centre of the turmoil are two "contradictory" reports by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, De Lille cites.

READ: DA 'in turmoil' as De Lille might not resign as mayor after all

In one report into corruption and maladministration in the City of Cape Town, De Lille is reportedly found to be complicit in irregularities. The second report, however, absolves her, she said.

The reports – set to be tabled in the council on Thursday – have been leaked, much to the annoyance of Western Cape speaker Dirk Smit, who has reportedly launched an investigation.

'Smear campaign'

"I cannot understand how the same company conducting the same investigation, on the same charge can come to two different conclusions," De Lille said.

She was not surprised that there had "once again been a very strategic leak of information while I was away on official business for three days".

"This is consistent with the smear campaign that I have been the subject of since the inception of this investigation last year.

"I can confirm that my lawyers have now written to Bowmans to seek clarity on this and requested a response by end of business today. Once I receive their response, discuss it with my lawyers and pending the decision of council tomorrow regarding which of the two reports they will adopt, I will then be in the position to announce what my next steps will be."

More to follow.