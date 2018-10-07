De Lille to 'sue the hell out of' anyone who smeared her

Outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is on a mission to clear her name after the Hawks and a senior public prosecutor informed her they are not prosecuting her in relation to the allegations of bribery by businessman Anthony Faul.

De Lille instructed her lawyers to proceed with a defamation case of R1 million against Faul, and this won't be the only steps she will be taking, De Lille announced at a media briefing in Cape Town on Sunday.

Faul alleged in February this year that De Lille said in 2012 that he would get a contract for fire extinguishers if he paid her R5 million.

The DA laid a criminal charge against De Lille in February.

"This week I was formally notified by the Hawks that the Senior Public Prosecutor has considered the evidence regarding the case of bribery made against me in relation to bogus allegations by a Mr Anthony Faul, and that the decision was made not to institute a prosecution against me. The charge was accordingly withdrawn. The matter will therefore not be proceeding," De Lille said on Sunday.

"I rejected these ludicrous allegations from the onset when they appeared out of thin air in February this year. This was at the height of the time when the DA was trying everything to remove me at all costs by throwing all sorts of allegations at me, hoping that something would stick."

Asked if she was surprised that the charges have been withdrawn, De Lille said: "I'm not surprised at all. I said from the beginning it is a load of rubbish."

She did admit she was relieved, though, that the charges have been dropped.

"I am relieved that justice has prevailed and that I have once again been vindicated," she said.

"It is proof of the vicious witch hunt which unfolded over the past year to get rid of me.

"I have taken an enormous amount of abuse and all the allegations which were spread far and wide by the DA has caused me great reputational harm."

'Vicious attack'

She described Faul's allegations as a "vicious attack on my good name and reputation".

"As such, they were defamatory in the extreme and I have instructed my lawyers to pursue a defamation case against him for R1 million.

"This is just the beginning," she said. "There are some more people who smeared my name in public."

She said she will make another announcement on Wednesday with the names of MPs.

She said she will not hesitate "to sue the hell out of" anyone who has besmirched her name.

"To date I have not been found guilty of anything that I have been accused of. I have always said that the truth will always survive and that I am not afraid to subject myself to any due process to properly test the allegations against me, open to the public and the media.

"Once again, their attempts to discredit me and ruin my hard earned integrity have amounted to nil."

Acrimony

The acrimony between De Lille and the DA came to a head about a year ago. Several allegations of mismanagement were made against her, which she had denied, saying there was a plot to remove her as mayor.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen led an investigation, leading to a report about these allegations, culminating in a decision by the party's federal executive council in January this year that De Lille will be charged with alleged misconduct and investigated by the DA's Federal Legal Commission, to which she will be afforded an opportunity to present her case.

Several attempts to remove De Lille as mayor in the city council, and accompanying court cases followed.

In August the DA announced they will not pursue further disciplinary steps against De Lille, and she announced that she will resign as mayor, effective November 1. The DA has since announced that former mayor and current MEC for community safety Dan Plato will take over the reins in city hall.

Decision to resign

De Lille said on Sunday she didn't reach an agreement with the DA that she will resign if they withdraw the disciplinary charges – the party decided to withdraw the charges and she "personally decided" she can't continue in a hostile environment.

"My life brief is not to fight with novice politicians," she said, adding that her fight has always been for a cause.

"I have not been fighting for the position of mayor."

She expects the last three weeks as mayor to be very busy.

She has not decided what she will do and is busy determining how she can best serve her country, De Lille said.

She has not decided whether she will stay a DA member. She said she doesn't have a problem with the party, but rather with some individuals.

She said she spent more than R600 000 of her own money to clear her name, but it was a good investment.

"Your name is priceless."