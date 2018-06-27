De Lille victorious in bid to overturn DA axing

The Western Cape High Court has set aside the Democratic Alliance's decision to terminate Patricia de Lille's party membership for comments she made during a radio interview.
A full Bench found on Wednesday that the party's determination that she ceased to be a member of the DA was unlawful. The decision was set aside with costs.
De Lille is therefore still a member of the DA.
LIVE: 'This is not the end' - De Lille after court rules in her favour against the DA
De Lille will now permanently return to her position as City of Cape Town mayor, pending a possible appeal.
De Lille and the DA met in court earlier this month to argue the merits of her removal for comments she made during a Radio 702 interview on April 26.
In May, the DA's federal executive announced that De Lille had breached one of the party's constitutional clauses when she said during the interview that she would "walk away" upon clearing her name of various allegations levelled against her.
More to follow.
KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.
- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter