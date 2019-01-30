 

De Lille vs Maimane: Whose catchphrase is it anyway?

2019-01-30 19:59

Riaan Grobler

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille announces her party's interim leadership at the Royal Cape Yacht Club on Sunday. (Jan Gerber/News24)

GOOD leader Patricia de Lille announces her party's interim leadership at the Royal Cape Yacht Club on Sunday. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

GOOD party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Tuesday took DA leader Mmusi Maimane to task for apparently using one of her well-known catchphrases.

Maimane tweeted about how corruption had destroyed the country's ability to provide services to its citizens. He ends his tweet with the phrase: "PUT THEM IN JAIL NOT IN PARLIAMENT."

De Lille, who last year resigned from the DA following 18 months of acrimony between her and that party, seemed amused that Maimane would use a phrase she claims to have coined.

"I see that Mmusi's script-writers have been using my statements verbatim in his speeches. I understand that he has a little policy problem but no need to steal my statements. I'm prepared to write a script for him because clearly I'm GOOD at it," she quipped.

De Lille told News24 on Wednesday that she was the first to use that phrase.

At the announcement of the GOOD party leadership on January 20, De Lille was quoted by News24 as saying, on the issue of corruption: "All criminals should be put in jail, and not in Parliament. If we do that now, half of Parliament will be gone."

The phrase seems to have struck a chord with Maimane, who repeated it while campaigning in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal last week, ahead of voter registration this past weekend.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 it was "nonsense" that only De Lille could use that phrase and that Maimane had used it before on several occasions.

Last week, De Lille issued a statement accusing the DA of using her name on their registration campaign trail.

"Today I was in Mitchells Plain to encourage residents to register to vote over this coming weekend," De Lille said on January 25.

"I was shocked to hear from a number of households that the DA is telling voters that I am still a member of the DA. 

"I demand that they stop using my name to try (sic) win support. I encourage all South Africans to use this weekend to secure their right to vote. Please register to vote," De Lille said at the time.

The DA dismissed these claims, saying it had "moved on since parting ways with De Lille," IOL reported.

De Lille told News24 that her new party had been active on the ground during the final voter registration process at the weekend.

"We were visible all around the country and managed to get a number of people to register.

"No matter who people vote for, each person who registers contributes to democracy in South Africa," De Lille said.

Read more on:    da  |  good  |  mmusi mai­mane  |  patricia de ­lille  |  elections 2019  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA's electricity system facing collapse - engineer

59 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed gang robs cash-in-transit guards in Krugersdorp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 20:08 PM
Road name: N2

Caledon 15:16 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 30 January Lottery draw 4 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 