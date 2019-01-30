De Lille vs Maimane: Whose catchphrase is it anyway?

GOOD party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Tuesday took DA leader Mmusi Maimane to task for apparently using one of her well-known catchphrases.

Maimane tweeted about how corruption had destroyed the country's ability to provide services to its citizens. He ends his tweet with the phrase: "PUT THEM IN JAIL NOT IN PARLIAMENT."

De Lille, who last year resigned from the DA following 18 months of acrimony between her and that party, seemed amused that Maimane would use a phrase she claims to have coined.

"I see that Mmusi's script-writers have been using my statements verbatim in his speeches. I understand that he has a little policy problem but no need to steal my statements. I'm prepared to write a script for him because clearly I'm GOOD at it," she quipped.

De Lille told News24 on Wednesday that she was the first to use that phrase.

At the announcement of the GOOD party leadership on January 20, De Lille was quoted by News24 as saying, on the issue of corruption: "All criminals should be put in jail, and not in Parliament. If we do that now, half of Parliament will be gone."

The phrase seems to have struck a chord with Maimane, who repeated it while campaigning in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal last week, ahead of voter registration this past weekend.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 it was "nonsense" that only De Lille could use that phrase and that Maimane had used it before on several occasions.

Last week, De Lille issued a statement accusing the DA of using her name on their registration campaign trail.

"Today I was in Mitchells Plain to encourage residents to register to vote over this coming weekend," De Lille said on January 25.

"I was shocked to hear from a number of households that the DA is telling voters that I am still a member of the DA.

"I demand that they stop using my name to try (sic) win support. I encourage all South Africans to use this weekend to secure their right to vote. Please register to vote," De Lille said at the time.

The DA dismissed these claims, saying it had "moved on since parting ways with De Lille," IOL reported.

De Lille told News24 that her new party had been active on the ground during the final voter registration process at the weekend.

"We were visible all around the country and managed to get a number of people to register.

"No matter who people vote for, each person who registers contributes to democracy in South Africa," De Lille said.