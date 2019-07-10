 

De Lille won't face prosecution over renovation, bribe complaints - NPA

2019-07-10 16:29

Jenna Etheridge

GOOD party leader and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille.

GOOD party leader and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille. (News24)

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Western Cape has declined to prosecute GOOD leader and Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille over two complaints about renovations at her home and an alleged attempt to solicit a bribe.

On Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the Hawks had referred two criminal complaints laid against the former Cape Town mayor to the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU).

The matters related to a complaint about renovations to De Lille's residence for security purposes, and an unrelated complaint that she had attempted to solicit a bribe from an unsuccessful potential supplier to the City of Cape Town in 2013, said provincial NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

A senior state advocate was assigned the matters and asked the relevant Hawks officers to conduct the investigation. Once it was completed, the matter was submitted to the SCCU for a decision.

"After carefully considering all the evidence gathered in the matter and the SCCU's recommendations, the DPP agreed that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution and accordingly declined to prosecute any person in connection with the two cases," said Ntabazalila.

He added the evidence did not support the allegation that services relating to renovations to De Lille's home, for security purposes, were procured irregularly.

"There is also no evidence that Ms De Lille played any part in the renovations procurement process."

In 2017, about 10 ANC members visited her home to inspect the fittings and to ask her to "pay back the money" on the security upgrades.

Ntabazlila also commented on the separate allegation that De Lille had attempted to solicit a bribe from an unsuccessful potential supplier to the City.

"With regards to the bribe allegation, De Lille had last year denied any wrongdoing after it emerged that the Democratic Alliance laid criminal charges against her in connection with allegations of soliciting a bribe from Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul.

"... there is no reasonable prospect that the State would succeed in proving this in the light of the evidence contradicting the complaint, the probabilities and the absence of corroboration," Ntabazalila said.

De Lille's comment on the decision will be added when received.

