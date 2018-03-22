 

De Lille's disciplinary hearing set to start

2018-03-22 05:05

Jan Bornman

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille (File, Netwerk24)

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – After a false start earlier this week, Cape Town executive mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing is due to start on Thursday.

De Lille was charged with contravening the DA's federal constitution amid claims of misconduct.

Her disciplinary hearing got off to a slow start this week with technicalities including how the panel was appointed and how the hearing should be constituted.

"We haven't even gotten to the recusal of the panel yet," she said earlier this week.

De Lille believes that Sheila Camerer, one of the three panellists, was not "competent or suitable to hear the matter".

Previously, the mayor said Camerer hadn't "practised law in decades and she is a known political opponent".

Once that aspect is dealt with, the request for the hearing is to be open.

Before proceedings, she said that, as the first citizen of the city, she felt her hearing should be open.

Media24 submitted an application to the disciplinary committee to be allowed to attend the proceedings, given the public interest in the matter.

Also read: 'I will stop at nothing' - De Lille says she is hell-bent on clearing her name

De Lille said the parties "found each other" on Tuesday on the way forward, discussing the public access request and other technical points.

"So, there's going to be no sitting tomorrow on Human Rights Day," said De Lille on Tuesday.

"And then it will be Thursday morning, sitting at 09:00."

On Monday, the DA's federal executive chairperson James Selfe said: "Ms De Lille is the one who constantly alleges that she was facing charges of corruption. We have never said so."

"It is true that there is a simultaneous investigation taking place in the City and, depending on its outcome, it is possible that further charges will be put to Ms De Lille," he said.

"It is of no interest to the general public and has nothing to do with her relationship with the City of Cape Town council," Selfe declared.

Selfe said internal party disciplinary issues were generally not open to the public.

"Ms De Lille, having herself served on the federal executive of the DA for many years, and viewed the disciplinary process up close, had no issue with it until now," he said.

* News24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media24

Read more on:    da  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land 'is inextricably linked to dignity' - Social Justice Coalition

2018-03-21 21:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: SA in desperate need of renewal - Mabuza
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 