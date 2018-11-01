 

De Vlugt fire reignites, but Southern Cape fires contained

2018-11-01 16:10

Christina Pitt

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Cape blaze in the De Vlugt area. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Farming community in George is a ghost town following a fire that claimed 8 lives

2018-11-01 09:11

The farming community Farleigh in the Southern Cape is a ghost town following a fire that claimed eight lives on Tuesday. Watch. WATCH

Even though several firefighting crews worked through the night to contain a blaze in De Vlugt in the Southern Cape, the fire became active again on Thursday.

Two helicopters have been deployed to contain the fire, the Garden Route District Municipality said in a statement following a week of intense firefighting in the Southern Cape region.

Infrastructure was at risk, including the DC South Cape Sawmill and other structures east of the fire.

No further details regarding the fire were readily available.

On Wednesday evening, teams worked to protect Dubell sawmill as well as 50 homes in the small farming community in Buffelsnek.

"Teams worked throughout the night to protect infrastructure and deal with flare-ups. The status quo will continue for the day," the statement said.

A large amount of smoke is still visible east of George near the Geelhoutvlei Timbers.

READ: 'We don't know what happened' – relative of Southern Cape fire victims recalls chaotic evacuation

A sawmill in the area has been partially burnt down and the owner is attending to the situation.

In the Karatara area, where eight people lost their lives on Tuesday, fires continued to burn in the indigenous forest high up in the mountains.

SanParks was monitoring the situation.

All other fires on the Garden Route have been contained.

Officials on the ground, however, have warned winds could pick up and temperatures could rise again over the weekend. Flare-ups could therefore be expected.

Acting Environmental Affairs Minister Derek Hanekom expressed his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

READ MORE: PICS: Firefighting efforts continue in De Vlugt area

"With the assistance of the police and local authorities, we are trying to persuade people to be evacuated as the risk is still very high," Hanekom said during his visit to various hotspots.

"Firefighting efforts have been severely hampered by strong gusty winds and with the dry and hot temperatures at times. The fires could spread in any direction and we don’t want to lose further lives."

Hanekom emphasised the necessity of respecting the potential impact of fires on the wildland urban and commercial agriculture interface as a serious build-up of invasive alien plant invasions increases the risk of fire damage.

"Very interestingly from above, it is clear that indigenous forests have not been at risk as alien invasive have been," he said.

"As climate change takes hold with longer, hotter periods, the risk just intensifies. We need to reduce that risk."

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#GBVSummit: 'We hear you and we will not fail you' – Ramaphosa tells delegates

2018-11-01 15:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'We need to talk about chemical castration' – ANC Women’s League on Dros rape case
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 