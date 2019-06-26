 

'Dead' Cape Town man, found in eSwatini after 6 years, to be brought home

2019-06-26 17:57

Ethan van Diemen

Denzil went missing with his ID. (File: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Denzil went missing with his ID. (File: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Six years ago, Jane Daniels went from hospital to hospital, police station to police station and morgue to morgue, trying to find her mentally challenged son, Denzil, who had disappeared without a trace.

After not finding him, Denzil's family held a memorial service for him and made peace in their hearts that somehow he had died and would never be found. And then last Tuesday, Jane got a call that changed her life.

"Denzil is alive."

He was alive and in eSwatini (Swaziland), she was told, much to her shock.

The chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF), Pastor Charles George, who is coordinating efforts with the Daniels family to get him back home, spoke to News24.

"I found out about the case last Tuesday when Warrant Officer Brian Daniels, Sergeant Farou and Denzil's mother approached me and told me the story," said George.

Hamstrung by financial constraints

The two police officers have also made the extraordinary offer to, in their private capacity, go to the border of eSwatini and collect him. They are, however, hamstrung by financial constraints.

"Denzil is doing well, I am in constant communication with the Swazi police. He is in one of their holding cells, not because he committed a crime but because they saw him at a supermarket scratching in bins and they could see that he had some mental disorder."

George said Denzil's mom, a pensioner, was not doing well.

"When she was contacted and spoke to him over the phone, with regards to where he is being held [at the Swazi police station], she was just kind of in shock because she couldn't believe he was still alive. She's a pensioner and the family needs financial support."

Sponsored trip, welcome home plans

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has stepped in to help pay for the trip to bring Denzil back home.

Spokesperson Ali Sablay told News24 the family would be embarking for eSwatini on Thursday and will return home over the weekend. A welcome party for Denzil will be planned for next week.

George, meanwhile, said it had been a complicated process trying to get Denzil home.

"The police took his mom and youngest brother to Home Affairs because Denzil had disappeared with all his paperwork, which included his ID. He always carried it around with him because of his mental condition.

"Home Affairs was not very helpful because it was a bit of a problem trying to get a copy of his ID. There is, however, a missing person's report with the police that was opened six years ago. From Home Affairs' side, it wasn't a good experience for the mom."

Challenges

The Home Affairs branch in Bellville has not responded to a request for comment, which was made on Monday.

Nelson Kgwete, the media liaison officer for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), told News24: "The South African High Commission in Mbabane, eSwatini, has not been made aware of the case of Mr Denzil Daniels. The family is advised to contact the high commission or DIRCO's consular service section about the details as contained in this link."

Unfortunately for Denzil, he will be returning to South Africa only to receive the sad news about his father and brother who have since died.

"Denzil is not aware that both his father and brother died about two years ago. So there is going to be some kind of a trauma that he will experience all over again", said George.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  eswatini
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I do not want South Africa to perish': Scroll for Ramaphosa's #SONA debate reply

2019-06-26 15:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 1 winner nets nearly R500k 2019-06-25 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 