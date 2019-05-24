 

'Dead' former Thales boss and Zuma trial witness Alain Thétard found alive in Europe

2019-05-24 08:44

Kyle Cowan

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in court. (Felix Dlangamandla, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Even though former president Jacob Zuma's legal team told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg this week that a key witness and co-conspirator in the alleged corruption that led to him being charged was dead, investigators have found him in Europe.

Alain Thétard, controversial former head of Thales South Africa and author of the infamous encrypted fax, has been traced, News24 has confirmed.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) received confirmation of his whereabouts after it submitted its court papers on March 11.

In court documents and in oral arguments this week in Zuma's and Thales' applications for a permanent stay of prosecution, the court heard from the Zuma team that Thétard was deceased.

They have been charged with charges of money laundering, racketeering, fraud and corruption.

"Thétard is now deceased and cannot assist the prosecution and me to explain the fax once and for all. This prejudice is indeed insurmountable and grotesque," Zuma said in his affidavit in the current application.

Key player

Thales only went so far as to submit that he could not be traced.

Thétard was a key player in the facilitation of payments, allegedly for Zuma's benefit, through companies in the Nkobi group belonging to Zuma's former financial adviser and friend, Schabir Shaik.

In 2005, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban found Shaik guilty of fraud and corruption and sentenced him to an effective 15 years behind bars. He was released on medical parole after serving a few years in prison.

Meanwhile, Thétard could prove to be a crucial witness in the case against Zuma and his former employer.

He was the author of the infamous "encrypted fax", which revealed a R500 000 annual payment by the company to Zuma if he, in exchange, would protect it from investigations into the arms deal and lobby for the company to receive more work in South Africa.

The Sunday Times also previously reported on the testimony of lawyer Ajay Sooklal, who said, during an arbitration matter, that Zuma had used a code phrase when he met Thétard on March 11, 2000 with Shaik at King House in Durban to signal the bribe.

According to the encrypted fax, Thétard had devised the code - "I see the Eiffel Tower lights are shining today".

The NPA stated in its court papers that Interpol had previously not succeeded in tracing Thétard.

New evidence

News24 requested comment on the matter from the NPA on Thursday, after advocate Andrew Breitenbach, SC, mentioned to the court that new evidence had come to light relating to witnesses such as Thétard since it had filed court papers.

The NPA had not responded at the time of writing, and this article will be updated once a comment is forthcoming.

Also on Thursday, advocate Wim Trengove, SC, pointed out to the court the "dishonest trickery" of Thales, and in particular Thétard who had agreed to give the NPA an affidavit confirming he was the author of the encrypted fax in exchange for the withdrawal of warrants of arrest issued in his name.

There was also a promise of future co-operation.

The NPA also agreed to withdraw charges against a Thales subsidiary company, Thint, in the looming Shaik trial. But Thétard deposed to a second affidavit not long thereafter, which he submitted to the NPA on an unsolicited basis.

In this affidavit, he changed his tune, saying he had only written the fax as a record of his own thoughts and crumpled it up and threw it away.

He denied that he had asked his secretary Susan Delique, now believed to be deceased, to type the fax. She had provided the original handwritten note, which was in French, and a copy of the typed fax on a stiffy disk to the NPA.

Thétard also declared that he would only be interviewed in France, and would not return to South Africa to testify against any person in the matter.

Despite this, the NPA, under then National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Bulelani Ngcuka still withdrew the charges against Thint in the Shaik matter. The charges were reinstated by advocate Shaun Abrahams, now also a former NDPP, in March 2018.

According to the court papers, Thétard met with Zuma in Shaik's presence on three occasions in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He subsequently denied these meetings ever took place.

Now that Thétard has been found, it is likely the NPA will seek to have him brought to South Africa to testify if and when the Zuma matter goes to trial.

The criminal matter against Zuma and Thales was postponed this week to October 15 to allow the application for a stay of prosecution to be dealt with.

It is now year 14 since the NPA first announced that Zuma would be charged.

Proceedings are expected to continue on Friday.

Advocate Anton Katz, SC, acting for Thales, expected to deliver his reply to the State's arguments against the company's application for a stay of prosecution.

The court is expected to first hear an application by Zuma's legal team to allow it to introduce a new piece of evidence, believed to be correspondence between the NPA and the Hawks in March 2018 - the same month charges were reinstated against Zuma.

News24 has learnt that the letter, the contents of which are unclear, relates directly to Zuma's contention that he is a victim of a political conspiracy that existed to push him out of politics.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    thales south africa  |  zuma  |  jacob  |  alain thetard  |  state capture  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Little hero', 8, saves drowning baby in Randburg

2019-05-24 08:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 