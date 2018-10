What To Read Next

Car crashes into river leaving one dead, another injured. (ER24)

Paramedics found two men - one dead and the other injured - in a vehicle floating in a river in Kosmosdal, Pretoria on Thursday.

ER24 paramedics, along with Search and Rescue teams, arrived on the scene off Rooihuiskraal to find a vehicle upside down in the river.

"Rescue teams carefully extricated the man and brought him to the awaiting paramedics," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

A passenger in the vehicle was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.

