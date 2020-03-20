Dead man found hanging from electrical mast in Cape Town

Police are investigating after a man was found hanging from an electrical mast in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Thursday morning.

According to police, the body of the 52-year-old man was discovered at about 04:30 in Assegaai Street near the railway station.

The circumstances surrounding this incident were being investigated, police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said in a statement.

It was suspected that the man had attempted to steal the electrical cables and was electrocuted in the process, Radio 786 reported.

An inquest has been opened.