Deadline looming for Johannesburg property owners to object valuations

Johannesburg property owners who want to object their property valuations have until Friday to do so.

Funzela Ngobeni, member of the mayoral committee for finance in the City of Johannesburg, said the City's website, where the general valuation was available for inspection and objection, had been viewed 316 909 times. Nearly 25 000 users have used it to lodge their official objections.

Ngobeni said objections lodged by City of Johannesburg residents on the City's official website had to be validated.

"An official acknowledgement form, with an official objection number will be emailed to the objector validating the objection. Without an acknowledgement confirmation letter, your submission will not be considered valid," he said in a statement.

Ngobeni said the alternative was for residents to go to one of the 12 assigned walk-in venues throughout the City.

"It is imperative for property owners using the assigned walk-in venues to ensure that they receive a system-generated acknowledgement form to validate their objection," he said.

"Property owners will be assisted by professional valuers and officials to complete the objection form. The objection will be captured at the venue and the resident will receive an official acknowledgement form, with an official objection number, validating the objection submission."

These venues include the City's customer service centres in Midrand, Orlando East, Protea North and Jabulani, the Roodepoort Civic Centre and the Randburg Civic Customer Service Centre.

The Thuso House Customer Service Centre in Braamfontein, City Power's Blue Square Boardroom in Booysens, the Lenasia Civic Centre, customer service centres in Sandton, Ennerdale and Eldorado Park will also serve as walk-in venues.

The deadline for objections of property valuations is 15:00 on Friday, April 6.

